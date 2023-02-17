WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin received a life sentence on Friday in connection to the 1984 murder of Eleanore Roberts, resulting from a 38-year-long investigation.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), John A. Sarver was sentenced to life in prison and is not eligible for parole until he has served at least 20 years.

Sarver, a 59-year-old from Port Edwards, was found guilty after an 8-day trial in November 2022 in connection to the murder of 73-year-old Eleanore Roberts in Saratoga on the night of November 26, 194.

Authorities say the evidence presented at trial established that Sarver entered Roberts’ home and reportedly beat and stabbed Roberts with scissors.

Advances in DNA testing over the years showed the defendant’s DNA on evidence presented at trial, according to the release.

“The conviction and sentence, in this case, were possible because of the efforts of many people who didn’t give up on holding the person who committed this terrible crime accountable,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to everyone whose work helped bring the defendant to justice.”

The conviction was the result of 38 years of investigation by the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.

Wood County Judge Nicholas J. Brazeau, Jr. delivered the sentencing.

No additional information was provided.