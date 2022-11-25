APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot on Black Friday, after reports of an accidental discharge of a firearm, sending one man to the hospital.

According to the Grand Chute Police Department, the incident happened just after 9 a.m. on November 25.

Officers say that a preliminary investigation shows that a 21-year-old man from Wausau was unloading a handgun in the parking lot when the gun accidentally fired.

As a result of the incident, the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities do say that this is believed to be an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.

Emergency personnel with the Grand Chute Police Department, along with firefighters and paramedics from the Grand Chute Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene.

No other information was provided.