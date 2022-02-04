CEO of Wis. fuel company charged with wire fraud

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A CEO of a fuel company headquartered in Milwaukee allegedly duped investors out of $6 million and is charged with wire fraud.

According to authorities, Blessing Egbon was charged with wire fraud. Egbon reportedly was the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Exit 7c, Inc.

Exit 7c is a Milwaukee-headquartered company that sells both bulk fuel and onsite fuel, as well as maintenance services to transportation companies.

It is alleged that by no later than Aug. 2018, Egbon had created a fraud scheme where here repeatedly made false statements and representations to actual and possible investors. He allegedly lied about:

  • Background, experience and qualifications
  • The peformance and financial health of Exit 7c
  • How investor money would be used

Court documents say that Egbon received over $6 million in total from investors. He then allegedly used that money mainly for personal purposes.

Some of the expenses that officials mentioned were:

  • Visits to luxury nightclubs
  • Flights on private chartered jets
  • Villa rentals
  • Payments to himself

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Wisconsin office is investigating the case. No additional details were provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.

