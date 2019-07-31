Cereal Creator: Artist makes stop in Green Bay to introduce area kids to Pop Art

Pop artist and author Michael Albert stopped at the Brown County Central Library Tuesday afternoon as a part of his “Modern Pop Art Experience” tour.

Albert is known for making colorful collages out of cereal boxes and other cardboard packages.

Kids who participated in the program listened to a presentation about Albert’s life and career and then got a chance to create their own collages.

Albert’s tour will take him to over 100 libraries, museums, and festivals in 18 states by the end of the summer.

Albert will host a second stop in Green Bay at the Brown County Library – East Branch on Wednesday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

