HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Groundbreaking Celebration for Hortonville High School was held recently, staff say that the community support for this new school means a lot to them.

The $46 million referendum for the high school renovations was approved by voters in April 2021, and also included construction at Greenville Middle School which is already underway.

“I am so very appreciative of the support of the Hortonville Area School District Community. Our student population continues to grow, and this community supported our students by recognizing the need for more space. This addition will provide our students appropriate space and more opportunities in the future,” stated Hortonville Area School District Administrator, Todd Timm.

The District has spent the last year working to ensure every detail of the additions and renovations were thoughtfully designed for both current and future students.

Improvements include:

A two-story, twelve-classroom addition with new restrooms

Special Needs, Health Room, and Food Labs renovations

Multiple restroom renovations

Exterior improvements

Expanded parking area

A two-story addition to the existing Fieldhouse for physical education locker rooms and wrestling area

Renovation of existing locker rooms

Fitness center renovations

New multipurpose space

District Office renovation

The ceremony also included speeches from Hortonville District leaders, as well as from design and construction partners.

The celebration took place at the Hortonville High School main entrance on May 17.