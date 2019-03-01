CERT: A Volunteer Group Giving Relief to First Responders

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) - The Community Emergency Response Team, otherwise known as CERT is a volunteer group that has been assisting First Responders for years.

CERT provides shelter areas like heated tents for officers, firefighters, and first responders at accident scenes.

The dedicated volunteer group also hands out soup, hot chocolate, and more to officials working at an accident.

To join CERT, contact the Outagamie County Emergency Management Office.

Watch the full story, including interviews with members of CERT, in the video above