Certain Lakeshore counties under air quality advisory says Wisconsin DNR

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) warns that certain Lakeshore counties are under an air quality index advisory until Monday night.

According to the DNR, Sheboygan, Manitowoc, Kewaunee, and Door counties are under an orange ozone advisory after officials reported the air quality index is expected to reach unhealthy levels for sensitive groups of people.

Officials say that the groups of people affected include children, elderly people, individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems, and anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged period of time.

These individuals are encouraged to avoid extended outdoor exposure. The advisory started at 7 a.m. on Sunday and will last until Monday at 11 p.m.