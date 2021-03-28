Chabad of the Bay Area celebrates Passover a bit different this year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – This weekend holds sacred significance for many people in the Jewish community as they celebrate Passover.

Passover is one of the most important foundational holidays celebrated in the Jewish faith. Typically in Green Bay, the Jewish community would celebrate Passover Seder on Saturday and Sunday in the temple, but in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year they have decided to change it up to safely accommodate everyone.

“We’re still having Sedars both Saturday night and Sunday night, but we are going to limit the attendees so that we can seat everybody so that everyone can celebrate but still remain safe,” shares Rabbi Michoel Feinstein.

Religious leaders say that COVID-19 safety precautions are in place and have a better idea as to how to handle the changes while still being able to celebrate with the community.