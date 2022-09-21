GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Chad Weininger, the Director of Administration for Brown County, has filed paperwork to start running for the position of mayor in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

According to a release, his actions on Wednesday will allow him to talk to voters about his potential campaign and raise funds for the race.

“I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and put in the hard work it will take to make our city safer and more prosperous. I’ll work for lower taxes, less crime, and more good jobs to ensure my children and your children have the opportunity to make Green Bay their home now and in the future,” said Weininger.

There are plans in the works to make an official campaign announcement later this year.

Bit of background

Weininger says he previously represented the far west side of Green Bay in the Wisconsin State Legislature. He has also owned a real estate company and a restaurant in the Green Bay area.

Some of his previous roles include Green Bay’s City Clerk, which oversaw elections and business licenses. Weininger says he also served as the Mayor’s Chief of Staff and was appointed to the Board of Appeals, and the Green Bay Planning Commission by former Mayor Paul Jadin.

He adds he was also the recipient of the first Legislator of the Year award from the Greater Green Bay Chamber’s economic development arm for his work in Madison.