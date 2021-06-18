Chair-ishing the community: Appleton exhibit showcases local talent with repurposed material

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Chairs are more commonly used for sitting, but this local event is featuring over 80 wooden ones, showcasing local talent in the process.

What’s so special about these chairs? Each one will be showcasing talent from the community: local artists, nonprofits, students, families, businesses, and more.

According to Downtown Creates…, these pieces of furniture are repurposed and upcycled to be painted or decorated pieces of art that welcome the community back into the Downtown district for the start of One Great Summer.

Friday through Sunday, June 18-20, you can stroll College Avenue & RiverHeath to view the artistic interpretations. That’s not the only activity you can do. Organizers say the community can also:

Be part of the Artful Chair creation and participate in painting a community chair with sponsor Tundraland located at Houdini Plaza.

Enjoy free ice cream from the Appleton Airport (in front of the Red Lion Hotel Paper Valley).

Eat at local Food Trucks.

“You can stroll, enjoy beautiful weather, and see repurposed chairs by local community members. Local artists, kids, and students all of them have been working for weeks to have them displayed here,” says Lynn Hardy, Marketing Director at Appleton Downtown Inc.

Here is the variety of food you can expect:

Hawaiian Shaved Ice, 122 E College Ave.

On the Fritz Concessions, 101 E College Ave.

Smokehound BBQ, 222 W College Ave.

Eggrolls & Ice Cream, 609 W College Ave.

While you are out enjoying the artful chairs on display, organizers invite everyone to stop by the Downtown Sidewalk Shops on Saturday, June 19. Shop & support the community in an open-air environment while Downtown businesses have items outside on the sidewalks. Click here for a list of participating shops.