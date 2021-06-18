FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Chair-ishing the community: Appleton exhibit showcases local talent with repurposed material

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Chairs are more commonly used for sitting, but this local event is featuring over 80 wooden ones, showcasing local talent in the process.

What’s so special about these chairs? Each one will be showcasing talent from the community: local artists, nonprofits, students, families, businesses, and more.

According to Downtown Creates…, these pieces of furniture are repurposed and upcycled to be painted or decorated pieces of art that welcome the community back into the Downtown district for the start of One Great Summer. 

Friday through Sunday, June 18-20, you can stroll College Avenue & RiverHeath to view the artistic interpretations. That’s not the only activity you can do. Organizers say the community can also:

  • Be part of the Artful Chair creation and participate in painting a community chair with sponsor Tundraland located at Houdini Plaza.
  • Enjoy free ice cream from the Appleton Airport (in front of the Red Lion Hotel Paper Valley).
  • Eat at local Food Trucks.

“You can stroll, enjoy beautiful weather, and see repurposed chairs by local community members. Local artists, kids, and students all of them have been working for weeks to have them displayed here,” says Lynn Hardy, Marketing Director at Appleton Downtown Inc.

Here is the variety of food you can expect:

  • Hawaiian Shaved Ice, 122 E College Ave.
  • On the Fritz Concessions, 101 E College Ave.
  • Smokehound BBQ, 222 W College Ave.
  • Eggrolls & Ice Cream, 609 W College Ave.

While you are out enjoying the artful chairs on display, organizers invite everyone to stop by the Downtown Sidewalk Shops on Saturday, June 19. Shop & support the community in an open-air environment while Downtown businesses have items outside on the sidewalks. Click here for a list of participating shops. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Thursday Prep Spotlight: Tickets to state track and field meet punched, De Pere baseball outlasts Ashwaubenon

Milwaukee Bucks Game Six Preview Kyle Malzhan

Hortonville & Green Bay Preble softball survive upset bids, Coleman baseball cruises past Crivitz

Tuesday Prep Spotlight

Local athletes advance to sectional track and field meets

Prep Sports