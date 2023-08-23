APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Chalice of Mercy, one of Wisconsin’s longest-serving nonprofits providing aid to Ukraine, is hosting its Axe of Peace charity event on Thursday, but this time, they’ll be sending aid to another area of the world that’s in need.

In addition to sending proceeds to Ukraine to aid the country amid the Russian invasion, Chalice of Mercy will be sending help to Maui, which was recently devastated by wildfires.

Aid will be sent to Maria Lanakila Catholic Church in western Maui, which was unscathed when the wildfire ripped through its town. Officials say everything was torched surrounding the church, but the place of God stood tall and strong.

The Axe of Peace charity event is expected to have a silent auction, an axe-throwing championship with a trophy presentation, and camaraderie.

Local 5 News caught up with Ukrainian artist Ira Vysh, who will be displaying an exhibit of Ukrainian art at Thursday’s event, where she explained why this charity event is so near and dear to her.

“This exhibit is geared toward American people for them to understand Ukraine better and maybe through the art, get to know some of those stories in Ukrainian people so they closer to their heart,” said Vysh.

Those interested in attending Thursday’s event must register online for $50 per person. For more information on Axe of Peace, you can click here.