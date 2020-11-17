Chamber bucks pumping business into the heart of the valley

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) Small businesses have been slowly dying during this coronavirus pandemic and one local organization is throwing a life-line to support Fox Valley businesses.

“Make it that first priority to shop small and shop local,” urges Nicci Sprangers, Executive Director of the Heart of Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Small businesses have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and the Heart of the Valley Chamber of Commerce has a way to help out.

Sprangers says, “Chamber bucks are a gift certificate program that is good at over 120 local businesses here in the Heart of the Valley.”

The Chamber wants people to visit as many of those businesses as possible so they’ve kept the dollars amounts low, which equals a big return for the Fox Valley.

Sprangers says, “We put those bucks into the smaller increments, so when people buy them. They’re able to take them and kind of sprinkle them around and support a number of local businesses. Really that equals a minimum of about $40,000 dollars that’s going to be put back into the local businesses.”

This event is a reminder to shop small businesses, especially during the holiday season when businesses typically see their greatest revenue.

Clay Eiting, owner of Ghost Town Fitness Center says, “I think it’s a great program. I think anytime you can give people some money, especially this time of year to spend and spend it with the local businesses. It’s always a great thing.”

Gyms have been hit especially hard during this pandemic and Clay Eiting hopes people redeem their bucks at Ghost Town Fitness as part of their New Years Resolutions

Eiting says, “We were shut down for two months. People are cautious and they’re definitely doing their research. Ithink this is a perfect program to do just that, get people thinking maybe a little

bit beforehand and entice them to maybe start a little bit sooner and if not get them ready to go after the holidays.”

Sprangers says, “It was really a boost that we could give the consumer the incentive to shop local during this holiday season and how important our local businesses are to keep our local communities vibrant.”

The Chamber says these certificates spend just like real cash, which helps before the big shopping event– Small Business Saturday, which is the Saturday after Thanksgiving.