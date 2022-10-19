MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fifteen of Manitowoc’s brightest students have been named recipients for this year’s Future 15 awards from the Chamber of Manitowoc County.

Each student has given back to the community, shown leadership, and helped in many ways to make the area a great place to live and work.

The recipients are:

Abby Abbet, Hope House of Manitowoc County

Cathryn Schad, Skana Aluminum Company

Dan Berres, Roncalli Catholic Schools

Felicia Martin, Manitowoc County – Human Services

HaLeigh Zipperer, CLA

Jade Schleis, The Crossing of Manitowoc County

Jess Duzeski, Manitowoc County – Human Services

John Biely, School District of Mishicot

Joseph DeBone, Bank First

Melissa Hansen, School District of Mishicot

Natasha Khan, United Way Manitowoc County

Shauna Nischik, Lakeshore Technical College

Stephanie Lambert, Manitowoc County – Health Department

Tomas Salinas, Shoreline Hometown Credit Union

Tyler Martell, Valders Area School District

The winners will be honored at the Young Professional’s Future 15 Annual Banquet on November 10, 2022, at Knox’s Silver Valley Bar & Banquet Hall.

For more information about the Young Professionals of Manitowoc County, you can visit the organization’s website.