MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fifteen of Manitowoc’s brightest students have been named recipients for this year’s Future 15 awards from the Chamber of Manitowoc County.
Each student has given back to the community, shown leadership, and helped in many ways to make the area a great place to live and work.
The recipients are:
- Abby Abbet, Hope House of Manitowoc County
- Cathryn Schad, Skana Aluminum Company
- Dan Berres, Roncalli Catholic Schools
- Felicia Martin, Manitowoc County – Human Services
- HaLeigh Zipperer, CLA
- Jade Schleis, The Crossing of Manitowoc County
- Jess Duzeski, Manitowoc County – Human Services
- John Biely, School District of Mishicot
- Joseph DeBone, Bank First
- Melissa Hansen, School District of Mishicot
- Natasha Khan, United Way Manitowoc County
- Shauna Nischik, Lakeshore Technical College
- Stephanie Lambert, Manitowoc County – Health Department
- Tomas Salinas, Shoreline Hometown Credit Union
- Tyler Martell, Valders Area School District
The winners will be honored at the Young Professional’s Future 15 Annual Banquet on November 10, 2022, at Knox’s Silver Valley Bar & Banquet Hall.
For more information about the Young Professionals of Manitowoc County, you can visit the organization’s website.