Chamber of Manitowoc County selects young professionals for Future 15 awards

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Chamber of Manitowoc County has announced the recipients for this year’s Future 15 awards.

The Chamber says the Future 15 awards are presented to 15 young professionals in Manitowoc County who have given back to the community, shown leadership, and helped in many ways to make the area a great place to live and work.

Officials selected these individuals:

  • Jill Bryntesen, Ansay & Associates
  • Jessica Erdmann, Ascend Services, Inc.
  • Tyler Freitag, Shoreline Hometown Credit Union
  • Justin Herman, CLA
  • Darian Kaderabek, ABLE/CASA
  • Lillian Lamoreux, Hope House of Manitowoc County
  • Nick Mueller, City of Manitowoc
  • Chad Naidl, CLA
  • Sarah Ruiz-Harrison, Fox Communities Credit Union 
  • Eli Steimle, Bank First
  • Hallie Steinberg, Two Rivers Public Schools
  • Molly Stolp, Shady Lane
  • Josh Thompson, CLA
  • Logan Wood, Steimle Birschbach, LLC
  • Seth Zipperer, CLA

Chamber members say the winners will be honored at the Young Professional’s Future 15 Virtual Awards Ceremony on December 10, 2020, via Zoom and the award’s Facebook page.

One of the outstanding young professionals will also be selected as the 2020 Young Professional of the Year, which will be announced at the February 2021 Awards of Distinction, says officials.

