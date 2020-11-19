Chamber of Manitowoc County selects young professionals for Future 15 awards

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Chamber of Manitowoc County has announced the recipients for this year’s Future 15 awards.

The Chamber says the Future 15 awards are presented to 15 young professionals in Manitowoc County who have given back to the community, shown leadership, and helped in many ways to make the area a great place to live and work.

Officials selected these individuals:

Jill Bryntesen, Ansay & Associates

Jessica Erdmann, Ascend Services, Inc.

Tyler Freitag, Shoreline Hometown Credit Union

Justin Herman, CLA

Darian Kaderabek, ABLE/CASA

Lillian Lamoreux, Hope House of Manitowoc County

Nick Mueller, City of Manitowoc

Chad Naidl, CLA

Sarah Ruiz-Harrison, Fox Communities Credit Union

Eli Steimle, Bank First

Hallie Steinberg, Two Rivers Public Schools

Molly Stolp, Shady Lane

Josh Thompson, CLA

Logan Wood, Steimle Birschbach, LLC

Seth Zipperer, CLA

Chamber members say the winners will be honored at the Young Professional’s Future 15 Virtual Awards Ceremony on December 10, 2020, via Zoom and the award’s Facebook page.

One of the outstanding young professionals will also be selected as the 2020 Young Professional of the Year, which will be announced at the February 2021 Awards of Distinction, says officials.