Champions of ‘Dillon’s Law’ push for an updated version to easier, wider access to epinephrine

MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – Dillon Miller was only 18 years old when he died from anaphylaxis due to an unknown bee allergy.

Angel Mueller, Dillion’s mom, said, “We did not know Dillon was allergic and right then and there we decided to do everything in our power to make sure no other family had to endure such a tragedy.”

The Muellers not only championed legislative change in Wisconsin called ‘Dillon’s Law’ but also worked with doctors to create a class they teach to certify everyday citizens in epinephrine auto-injectors.

State Sen. Andre Jacque from De Pere said, “What ‘Dillon’s Law’ allowed is for that training to occur for anybody to be able to carry with them an something that could reverse an otherwise life-threatening, life-ending severe allergic reaction.”

After a person without an allergy takes the class they can get a prescription for two epinephrine injectors to carry on them in case of an emergency.

“It teaches you the signs and symptoms of anaphylaxis, which is the fatal allergic reaction,” said Angel Mueller. “It teaches you how to give the epinephrine auto-injectors, and there are five brands that I teach with.”

During the ‘Do it for Dillion Anaphylaxis Training Course’ participants learned that administering an auto-injector such as an epi-pen is as easy as flipping off the blue safety top and holding it in someone’s thigh until it clicks for 10 seconds.

The Muellers are not stopping here, they want to make epinephrine injectors even more accessible with ‘Dillons Law 2.0 which will allow pharmacists to dispense them directly to people after they have completed the course.

George Mueller, Dillon’s dad said, “I’m very proud and I am very proud that our class has saved seven individuals that we know if to this day.”

The Muellers next goal is to take the legislation to Washington so these life-saving devices are more available throughout the country.

The next course will be offered Wed. Dec 29th at 314 W. Main St. Mishicot at 6 pm. You can learn more on the Epi for Dilly website.