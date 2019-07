Chance The Rapper performs “I’m The One” at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) — Fiserv Forum will host Chance the Rapper on Wednesday, October 30 as part of his The Big Day tour.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 2 at 10 a.m. These can be purchased at either of the links below.

The Big Day Tour follows his the July 26 release of his debut album, “The Big Day.”