(WFRV) – Several full-time and part-time bus drivers will be unemployed after losing a client in one of Wisconsin’s most prominent cities.

According to a letter submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, 140 National Express Transit Corporation employees are being laid off.

As a result, National Express Transit officials say they must reduce staffing at its Milwaukee location on Vel R. Philips Avenue, its Pewaukee location on Bluemound Road, and its Waukesha location on Riverview Avenue.

All layoffs are expected to be effective on October 31, 2023. National Express Transit says the releases will be permanent and notified union representatives of the changes.

This layoff impacts 52 full-time drivers and five part-time drivers. Additionally, four customer service representatives, eight dispatchers, three maintenance technicians, two utility workers, two office admins, and seven supervisors have also been laid off.

For more information on the National Express Transit Corporation’s layoff, you can visit the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development’s website here.