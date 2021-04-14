Change to Gambler’s Teddy Bear “Toss” game, asks fans to donate bagged stuffed animals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Gambler’s 21st annual Teddy Bear “Toss” is coming back this year on April 17, but with a twist.

According to a release, this year’s event will behave a little differently. Instead of fans tossing bears on the ice after the Gambler’s first goal, the team will only collect stuffed animals prior to the games on April 16 and 17. The team says the stuffed animals must be brand new with the tag still on and in a plastic bag.

When the event is done, organizers say all of the stuffed animals will be given to children in need throughout Northeast Wisconsin.

Since 2000, the team says the Teddy Bear Toss has collected nearly 120,000 stuffed animals and they hope this year will be no different.

“I am disappointed we will not be tossing teddy bears this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but given the generosity of our fan base, a lot of kids who are going through a tough time will still have a reason to smile,” says Gamblers President Jeff Mitchell.

The Gamblers also have home games on April 14, April 16, and April 19. On Friday, April 16, organizers say the first 1,000 fans will receive t-shirts compliments of the Menominee Casino Resort. All of the four remaining home games in April are scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m.