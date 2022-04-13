Changes coming to the Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A major remodeling project at the Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley will soon start, and multiple changes are on the way.

A project at the Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley that has reportedly been in the works for over two years is finally coming to life. The alley made the announcement on Facebook.

Not only is the main bar getting remodeled, but the front desk, office and main entrance are as well. The addition of a patio is also planned for the remodel.

The project is scheduled to start by the end of April, possibly early May.

Photo courtesy of Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley

Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley tells Local 5 that Labor Day is targeted for the completion date of the project. Local 5 will update this story once the project is complete.