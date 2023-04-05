ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – If you have ever thought about renting a house on Stadium Drive for a weekend during the Packers season, you may be out of luck.

The Village of Ashwaubenon is proposing a plan that would require people renting short-term properties to do so for a least 6 consecutive nights. Village Manager Joel Gregozeski says this aligns with state statutes.

“There could be a perceived reduction in demand because maybe renters don’t want to rent for 6 consecutive nights. Rather they’d online like to rent it for 2 or 3, but we have a significant number of current licensed short-term rental units in the village and we want to make sure that we’re meeting those statutory requirements,” Gregozeski says.

A resident that rents property on Stadium Drive, Ryan Prueher, voiced his opinion about the proposal saying, “If they have to stay a full week, it’s just not going to be feasible. People are going to come out for 2 or 3 days for the game. If they have to stay a whole week, they’re not going to want to spend the money, and it doesn’t pay to get that instead of having a hotel.”

While the village understands the demand to rent may go down, it may resolve some complaints from full-time residents.

Gregozeski says, “The residents that have contacted us, and their concerns about some of those nuisance issues such as noise, the partying, and the negative effects that that could sometimes create by these short term rental units. By adding those additional restrictions, it may curtail some of those negative effects.”

If the village board votes to enact the plan, it could be implemented as early as July 1st. If you wish to voice your opinion, you can either write a letter to the village or attend the board meeting on April 25th.