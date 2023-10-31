MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was sent to a local hospital, and three people were arrested during a stabbing at an apartment complex parking lot in southern Wisconsin.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to the 2300 block of Allied Drive early Sunday morning, around 4:50 a.m., for a report of someone being stabbed during a disturbance.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers described it as “chaotic,” as dozens of people remained in the area and some attempted to interfere with the police investigation. Officers from outside agencies were called for backup to help assist and secure the area.

Preliminary investigations reveal that there was a dispute between two groups of people over a crash in the apartment complex’s parking lot. A 31-year-old woman was stabbed during this incident. She was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Madison Police Department confirms that the suspect who allegedly stabbed the woman has not been arrested as of Tuesday, October 31.

Three people at the scene were arrested. A 43-year-old woman was arrested for resisting arrest. A 32-year-old woman was arrested for obstruction, and a 34-year-old man was arrested for resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and criminal damage to property.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

This incident remains under investigation, and the Madison Police Department provided no additional information.