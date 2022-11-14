GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An American country music group from Mississippi is coming to Green Bay to perform in early 2023 at the Meyer Theatre.

Apart of their Glory Days Tour, Chapel Hart will be at the Meyer Theatre on Thursday, March 23, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and go all the way up to $125 for a VIP experience.

The family trio has been explosive this year from Poplarville, Mississippi, sweeping at the “Best of the Beat” Offbeat Magazine awards.

They took home four honors, including “Best Music Video, “Best Country Artist,” “Song of the Year,” and “Artist of the Year.”

Chapel Hart rose to fame on America’s Got Talent and claimed a finalist spot this year before bowing out.

Consisting of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and Cousin Trea Swindle, the three went from singing together as children in Hart’s Chapel to becoming a world-class group whose colorful and contagious energy has flourished into a whole live band experience.

Chapel Hart can tug on your heartstrings with a tender yet powerful ballad, then have you pumping your fist in unison to the pulse of hard-hitting music.

Those interested in purchasing tickets to Chapel Hart can do so at MeyerTheatre.org, the Ticket Star box office inside the Resch Center, or by phone at 800-895-0071. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 18, at 11:00 a.m.