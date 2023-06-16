GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay are investigating an incident in which a chapel near the campus was vandalized.

A Facebook post from the UW-Green Bay Police Department states that in the early morning hours of May 30, two subjects were in the area of the Chapel Ridge Heights Shrine of St. Anthony of Padua.

Officers say that the Chapel and one of its security devices were later found to be vandalized.

The Facebook post provides a picture of one of the subjects and states that officers are looking to identify and speak to the subject shown in regard to Criminal Damage to Property and Theft related to the incident.

Photo Credit: UW-Green Bay Police Department

Any relevant information can be reported to Police@uwgb.edu or by calling (920) 465-2300. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP. The reference number for this case is 23-702584.

No additional information was provided.