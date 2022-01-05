Chappell Elementary in Green Bay moving to virtual learning due to staffing shortages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay elementary school has announced they will be moving to virtual learning due to the critical shortage of staff.

According to the Green Bay Area Public School District, Chappell Elementary will move to virtual learning from Thursday, January 6 through Monday, January 10. Thursday is an asynchronous learning day, meaning students will learn independently while teachers prepare. Families can expect teachers to contact them regarding virtual learning.

Meal pick-up will be available at Door #6 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

If the staffing shortage is not resolved by the end of the day Monday, the 10th, the District will let parents know no later than 9 p.m., Sunday, January 9.

On Tuesday, the school district announced they are experiencing staffing shortages due to an increase in COVID-19 symptoms among staff, as well as the lack of testing options and delays in testing results. They go on to say that if a school needs to move to virtual learning, that decision will be made by the school and will not be a district-wide decision.

The school district also announced they are offering free substitute teacher training open to anyone with an associate’s degree or higher.