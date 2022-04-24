KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV)- Everyone is safe after a house started on fire in Kaukauna Sunday afternoon

According to the Kaukauna Fire Department, they responded to a house on Lawe Street at 4:16 p.m. for reports of smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the fire had been put out by the resident using a garden hose.

The residents report that the fire started after a charcoal grill was inside the back of the home that was under construction. Damage was limited to the new construction of the home and totals $500 in damages.

People are reminded to be careful when using outdoor grills and that they should not be placed close to flammable objects or structures where they’re not intended to be. Fire extinguishers should also be readily available.

