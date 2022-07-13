CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Court records have changed for an 82-year-old man accused of hiding the corpse of Starkie Swenson from Neenah, Wisconsin.

Records show John Andrews of Chilton previously had a Felony F charge of ‘Hiding a Corpse.’

On Wednesday, July 13, records were updated under the charge. It now states “Dismissed on Defendant’s Motion.”

Andrews is accused of hiding the corpse of Swenson, who had been missing for 38 years before his remains were discovered by two hikers in High Cliff State Park back in September of 2021.