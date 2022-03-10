GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay woman had her charges dismissed after she was accused of making a bomb threat at the venue where her wedding was supposed to be.

According to court records, the two charges Amy Rizo was facing over an alleged bomb threat she made were dismissed but read in. Rizo’s attorney says that they were not read in, but were dismissed outright. She was facing the following charges:

Bomb Scares

Terrorist Threats – Evacuate Building

The alleged incident happened back in June 2021. The criminal complaint said that authorities spoke with Rizo’s ex-fiancé and he said they got into an argument and she called off the wedding.

The ex-fiancé did not want to lose the money for the food, DJ, drinks and venue so he made the decision to have the party anyway. The party was at the Duck Blind Olde 41.

Other people at the party said they saw a Facebook post regarding a bomb inside Harley Davidson Vandervest.

However, when officers spoke with Rizo, she denied posting anything to social media about a bomb threat and she stated that her ex-fiancé’s family was making things up to get back at her.

She was in court on March 7 and based on the fact that the charges were dropped it appears she was correct about not making any bomb threat.

In an email sent to Local 5 on behalf of the ‘friends and supporters of Amy Rizo’, they mention that she lost her residence and was unable to find housing. Her life was also ‘turned upside down’, and the last nine months were an ‘absolute nightmare’.

Rizo’s lawyer, Shane Brabazon, provided the following statement to Local 5:

Although I am happy the charges against Ms. Rizo were dismissed, I cannot fail to reflect on the stress, anxiety and trauma Amy has had to endure. Starting with her arrest and separation from her child on the night of these false allegations all the way through the day the charges were dismissed, she has had been judged guilty by social media, was the subject of an embarrassing meme, faced defamatory and hurtful comments and even had threats against her. The stress has been overwhelming. I cannot sufficiently explain how difficult it is for a person who is falsely charged to prove their innocence. Thankfully the follow-up investigation by our private investigator, Deb Bursik helped to prove what Ms. Rizo, her family and her friends already knew…Amy never made any threats. This case should make any law-abiding citizen concerned. Although I hope no person has to endure what Amy has had to endure, I regrettably know it will not be the end. Shane Brabazon – Amy Rizo’s attorney

Local 5 did reach out to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office, but has not heard back. This story will continue to be updated if more details are released.