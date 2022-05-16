GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple felony and misdemeanor charges against a man from Hobart have all been dismissed.

According to court records, 25-year-old James Ambrosius was charged with seven counts of ‘Arson of Building without Owner’s Consent’, which are felony C charges.

He also faced one count of a felony I, ‘Arson of Property Other Than Building,’ and three misdemeanors that include ‘Resisting or Obstructing an Officer’ and ‘Theft-Movable Property <=$2500.’

In a criminal complaint, it states that Ambrosius had admitted to starting multiple fires across Brown County during several interviews.

One of the fires occurred at Ambrosius’ Aunt and Uncle’s property, in which his uncle happened to have a heart attack as a result and died shortly after.

Some of the incidents date all the way back to 2018.

The charges were dismissed on a prosecutor’s motion on March 21, 2022.

