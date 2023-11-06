(WFRV) – A man from Oshkosh is facing six charges for his alleged role in a Waupaca County crash that killed a pedestrian.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Evan Barnick was arrested and charged for his alleged role in a deadly crash back in late October. Authorities say that on October 29 a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash came in.

The initial investigation reportedly showed that a vehicle was going on County Road W and allegedly hit a pedestrian who was helping another motorist. The vehicle reportedly did leave the scene but was found a short time later.

The driver, later identified as Barnick, was taken into custody, and alcohol was believed to be a factor. The pedestrian was later identified as Gerald Pagel.

Court records show that Barnick is charged with the following:

Homicide by Intoxicated Use of Vehicle

Hit and Run-Involve Death

1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

OWI (3rd)

Operating While Revoked

Ignition Interlock Device Tampering/Failure to Install/Violate Court Order

He was scheduled to appear in court on November 6 for his initial appearance. No additional information was provided.