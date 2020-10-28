Charges filed against Green Bay man accused of killing two relatives, stabbing officer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Charges have been filed against the man accused of killing two relatives and stabbing a police officer in Green Bay late last month.

Court records show 28-year-old Oscar Lemus-Franco has been charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon; one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon; battery to a law enforcement officer with the use of a dangerous weapon; knowingly fleeing, eluding, or attempting to flee or eluding an officer; and obstructing an officer.

If convicted, Lemus-Franco could face up to life in prison.

On Monday, Sept. 28, Green Bay Police were dispatched to an apartment building in the 500 block of Clement Street. Two people – 37-year-old Gerson Alvarez-Franco and 30-year-old Jaime Lemus – were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

During their investigation, authorities were able to locate Lemus-Franco in his vehicle near Humboldt Road. When officers tried to stop Lemus-Franco, he fled and led officers on a lengthy pursuit. That pursuit ended around 6 a.m. on Tuesday on Broadway Street near Dousman.

Green Bay Police say Lemus-Franco then fled on foot for a short time. As officers took him into custody, he then “slashed” an officer in the face with a knife. Lemus-Franco was then tased and taken into custody.

The injured officer was taken to an area hospital with severe facial lacerations, according to police. the officer underwent surgery and has since been released from the hospital. A second officer was also hospitalized for a head and neck injury he suffered during the incident.

Lemus-Franco has already been charged with multiple counts, including mayhem; battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer; and recklessly endangering safety.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by WFRV Local 5, Lemus-Franco’s sister told authorities that he had “been acting strangely for about a year and that he speaks to God who tells him to kill people.”

