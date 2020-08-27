Charges filed against Illinois teen in fatal Kenosha protest shooting

Police in riot gear clear the area in front of Kenosha County Courthouse during clashes with protesters late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests continue following the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old from Illinois in the fatal shooting of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the wounding of a third.

The Antioch, Illinois, teen was taken into custody on August 26 after two people were shot to death during protests in Kenosha the day prior.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley filed the charges against the teenager Thursday afternoon. The charges include one count of first-degree intentional homicide; one count of first-degree reckless homicide; one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide; two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment. All those charges are felonies.

He could face a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, the most serious crime in Wisconsin.

“I just killed somebody,” he could be heard saying at one point Tuesday night.

The gunfire erupted just before midnight, during the third straight night of unrest in Kenosha over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

“We were all chanting ‘Black lives matter’ at the gas station and then we heard, boom, boom, and I told my friend, `‘That’s not fireworks,’” 19-year-old protester Devin Scott told the Chicago Tribune. “And then this guy with this huge gun runs by us in the middle of the street and people are yelling, ‘He shot someone! He shot someone!’ And everyone is trying to fight the guy, chasing him and then he started shooting again.”

Scott said he cradled a lifeless victim in his arms, and a woman started performing CPR, but “I don’t think he made it.”

One victim was shot in the head and the other in the chest, the sheriff told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A third person suffered gunshot wounds not believed to be life-threatening.

According to witness accounts and video footage, police apparently let the young man responsible for the shootings walk past them with a rifle over his shoulder as members of the crowd were yelling for him to be arrested because he had shot people.

Protests have continued in Kenosha. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has requested National Guard assistance from other states to add the Wisconsin National Guardsmen already in Kenosha.

Gov. Evers, Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, and Wisconsin Adjutant General Major General Paul Knapp held a press conference Thursday to discuss the ongoing events in Kenosha.

