Charges filed against man accused of hitting, killing young girl boarding bus

PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Charges have been filed againt the 76-year-old man who allegedly struck a young girl and her sister while they were trying to board a school bus earlier this year.

Court records show Carl Mullenix of Plainfield has been charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and reckless driving causing bodily harm.

In February, a school bus was stopped with its lights flashing along Highway 73 southeast of Plainfield.

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office says a truck, driven by Mullenix, traveled along the shoulder of the road passed the bus. That’s when Mullenix allegedly struck 6-year-old Maryana Kranz, killing her, and her 4-year-old sister, who was injured, as they were trying to get on the bus.

In July, Mullenix was cited for unsafe passing on the right, inattentive driving, failure to stop for an unloading school bus, and improper passing of a stopped bus.

According to court records, Mullenix is scheduled to appear for his most recent charges on Tuesday in Waushara County Court.

