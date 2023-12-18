(WFRV) – A man from Neenah has been charged with multiple counts of homicide after a crash in Waupaca County that ended up killing four people.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, a man from Neenah was arrested following a crash that ended up killing four people. On December 16 around 9:15 p.m., officials were sent to Highway 10 for a report of a pickup truck driving westbound in the eastbound lanes.

Shortly later, it was reported that the pickup had crashed into an oncoming SUV. Officials say that there were four people in the SUV.

Three died and one was sent to a hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries. The person sent to the hospital was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck was sent to a medical facility for critical injury. Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash.

Authorities identified the driver as 47-year-old Scott Farmer. He was arrested and authorities said the following charges would be referred to the Waupaca County District Attorney’s Office:

Homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle – (four counts)

Operate while revoked (cause death) – (four counts)

Court records show Farmer was officially charged with OWI (5th or 6th) as well as the four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle. He is only facing one count of operating while revoked (cause death).

Farmer is scheduled to appear in court for his initial appearance at 1 p.m.

No additional information was provided.