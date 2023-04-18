GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay Police Officer has had charges issued against him following allegations of misconduct tied to a traffic stop he did back in November of 2021.

Officer Matthew Knutson is the officer involved in the incident under review. Knutson is reportedly a 13-year veteran of the department.

On October 20, 2022, the department was made aware of concerns surrounding the actions of Officer Knutson. The actions were while he was trying to stop a man for Failure to Yield Right-of-Way.

An inquiry reviewing body worn and squad car camera footage started. This was then compared to Officer Knutson’s police report details.

Authorities say the initial investigation showed possible conflicts with how Officer Knutson’s patrol vehicle contacted the man during a foot pursuit. The man was reportedly forced to the ground.

Knutson was reportedly placed on administrative leave on October 22, 2022. On April 18, 2023, The Brown County District Attorney’s Office issued the following charges:

Misconduct in Public Office Class I Felony

Negligent Operation of Vehicle Class A Misdemeanor



We take all allegations of misconduct by Green Bay Police officers seriously, and I am committed to handling them in a way that is objective, thorough, and fair to all involved. I made it clear from the beginning of my time here, and I reiterate again, that I will not tolerate excessive force, ethical violations, or criminal activity by GBPD members. However, in our system of justice, people accused of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty. Officer Matthew Knutson has the same due process rights as any other defendant in a criminal matter, Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis

There will be a press conference at 11:45 a.m. No additional information was provided.

The press conference will be streamed in this story.