Charges referred after girl breaks car windows with hatchet in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Manitowoc school was placed in a secure lockdown after a disturbance in the area.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, they responded to reports of a disturbance on Tuesday, February 1 in the 1400 block of S. 9th Street, adjacent to Lincoln High School. There was a report that a girl was breaking a vehicle window with a hatchet.

After further investigation, it was found that there was a verbal altercation that happened between multiple juveniles which resulted in a suspect going into a home, getting a hatchet, and damaging vehicle windows.

No violations or disturbances happened inside the school.

Multiple charges were referred to the Human Service Department.