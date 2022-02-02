LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Charges referred after girl breaks car windows with hatchet in Manitowoc

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Manitowoc school was placed in a secure lockdown after a disturbance in the area.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, they responded to reports of a disturbance on Tuesday, February 1 in the 1400 block of S. 9th Street, adjacent to Lincoln High School. There was a report that a girl was breaking a vehicle window with a hatchet.

After further investigation, it was found that there was a verbal altercation that happened between multiple juveniles which resulted in a suspect going into a home, getting a hatchet, and damaging vehicle windows.

No violations or disturbances happened inside the school.

Multiple charges were referred to the Human Service Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HSSPX: Hortonville GBB beats Neenah, ANorth BB upsets AEast

Notre Dame GBB on huge win streak and hungry for state title repeat

Notre Dame GBB hands Waupun its first loss

St. Norbert earns school record 17th straight win in 10-5 romp over Trine

De Pere wrestling siblings Brooke & Shane Corrigan seek state gold

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon evades upset bid; Northeast Wisconsin highlights