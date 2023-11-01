KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department has referred charges, that include Recklessly Endangering Safety, for the 28-year-old man who was the subject of an officer-involved shooting in Kaukauna back in September.

A release from the Appleton Police Department states that its investigation of the Kaukauna Police Department officer-involved shooting has concluded and are referring charges to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office.

Jonathon A. Gonzalez, 28, is being referred to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s office for charges of Recklessly Endangering Safety, Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent, Fleeing/Eluding an Officer.

Gonzalez, a resident of the Fox Valley, was the subject that was shot by Sgt. Michael Frank of the Kaukauna Police Department on the night of September 13.

The incident, which took place in the 500 block of Diedrich Street, began when authorities were provided information about Gonzalez who was reportedly driving a stolen vehicle said to have two juvenile girls as occupants.

Based on the information provided, authorities made a plan to have the stolen vehicle pull into a garage stall at the residence, and then officers would make contact with the vehicle.

The release notes that after the vehicle entered the garage and turned its lights off, Sgt. Frank positioned his squad car behind the stolen vehicle and positioned himself at the threshold of the open overhead garage door.

Authorities say that within three seconds, the vehicle’s lights turned on and began to exit the garage at a ‘high rate of speed.’ Fearing for the safety of other officers as well as for himself, Sgt. Frank fired one round at the driver.

After the vehicle was deemed to no longer be a threat, Sgt. Frank and other officers immediately approached the vehicle, contacted the occupants inside, and began rendering aid to the driver who had been shot in the shoulder area.

Frank’s actions have since been reviewed by the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office and were deemed to have been justified.

We would like to express our gratitude to the Fox Valley for their cooperation and support during this investigation. We understand the impact such incidents can have on our community, and we are committed to upholding the law and maintaining public safety. Appleton Police Department

No further details were provided.