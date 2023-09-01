TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Charges have been referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office for the woman who allegedly killed another inmate at the Taycheedah Correctional Institution.

According to Aaron Goldstein, the City of Fond du Lac’s Police Chief, the department has concluded its investigation into the death of Cindy Schulz-Juedes.

Cindy Schulz-Juedes mugshot. (Marathon County Sheriff’s Office)

As a result, 27-year-old Taylor L. Sanchez has been referred for one count of First-Degree Intentional Homicide. More information will be released when a criminal complaint is filed, according to Goldstein.

Sanchez has remained in custody through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Schulz-Juedes, 68, was serving a life sentence for the murder of her husband.

No additional details were provided.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is released.