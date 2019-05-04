UPDATE: Catholic school teacher waives preliminary hearing

FRIDAY 6/28/19 11:58 a.m.

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Brynn Larsen has waived her preliminary hearing Friday.

Larsen, a teacher at Father Allouez Catholic School, appeared in court following sexual assault charges from an alleged 2014 relationship.

She will appear in court for a pre-trial conference on August 16.

MONDAY 5/6/2019 10:01 a.m.

Court documents obtained by Local 5 show charges to Brynn Larsen, a teacher at Father Allouez Catholic School, are the result of an investigation stemming from incidents in 2014.

On May 29th, 2014, Oconto Falls Police Detective Jamie Kuhn received information from a source wishing to remain anonymous that Brynn Larsen, then a substitute teacher and volleyball coach in the Oconto Falls School District, was in a relationship with one of her students/players, a 15-years-old girl.

According to the criminal complaint, the two were seen holding hands and kissing in public, in addition to having regular sleepovers at Larsen’s parent’s home.

The complaint further states that the information was relayed to the Oconto Falls High School Athletic Director Jerry Monynihan but that nothing was done about it. However, when speaking with Detective Kuhn, Moynihan said he did remember people complaining to him but that he wasn’t able to substantiate anything.

Moynihan also said he spoke with Larsen about boundaries.

Detective Kuhn asked for assistance investigating the 2014 allegations from Wisconsin DOJ-DCI. Oconto County and Brown County CPS were also involved in the investigation.

The 15-year-old girl was interviewed by a forensic investigator where she disclosed the close relationship between her and Larsen.

She explained that she and Larsen would sleep in the same room and share a bed, go to yoga together on Saturdays, and go shopping and for lunch, but she denied any sexual activity.

In a separate interview with Larsen, she said she was nervous to speak with investigators but that she didn’t do anything wrong.

Larsen said she and the 15-year-old did have sleepovers but there was nothing sexual going on.

Investigators questioned Larsen about the appropriateness of her being 24 and the girl being 15. She started crying and said they were best friends so she couldn’t imagine not being able to hang out together.

On April 12th, 2019 the alleged victim called the Oconto Falls Police Department and asked if she could provide more details about the sexual assault investigation from five years earlier. She told Detective Kuhn that it’s time for the truth to come out.

The alleged victim said their relationship began when Larsen stormed out of a volleyball event feeling underappreciated. She snapchatted Larsen at the advice of Larsen’s sister and said she was worried about her.

They began communicating more regularly after that incident.

The complaint states that the victim didn’t know that had slept together until an undetermined amount of time later.

The alleged victim said she didn’t know what sex was between two girls at that time.

The complaint went on to describe in detail a number of other sexual encounters between Larsen and the girl.

After learning new details provided by the girl, Detective Kuhn searched Facebook for Larsen and found that she was currently teaching at Father Allouez Catholic School.

Detective Kuhn was given permission to take over the girl’s Facebook profile so Kuhn could communicate with Larsen acting as the alleged victim.

On Friday, April 26th, Detective Kuhn, acting as the alleged victim, spoke to Larsen for two hours in which time Larsen admitted to a sexual relationship with the girl five years earlier.

Larsen said she did not regret the relationship, but also said she is not a pedophile because she never “went after” the girl or made her do anything she didn’t “WANT to do.”

Brynn Larsen is expected in court Monday, May 6th for her initial appearance.

FRIDAY 5/3/2019 9:59 p.m.

A physical education teacher at Father Allouez Catholic School in Allouez has been arrested for allegations of sexual assault.

Court records show the 29-year-old woman, Brynn Larsen was arrested today in Oconto County and faces charges of repeated sexual assault of the same child, 2nd-degree assault of a child, and two counts of child enticement.

According to a letter to parents from Green Bay Catholic Education, these alleged incidents occurred in a different county over four years prior to Larsen being hired, and that Larsen had passed a background check prior to being hired.

The letter goes on to say