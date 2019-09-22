Charity gives local boy all-expense paid shopping trip at Cabela’s for hunting gear

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — One local kid got the chance to go on the shopping spree of his dreams Saturday for some hunting gear.

8-year-old Brayden Auten of Wrightstown went on an all-expense paid shopping trip to Cabela’s in Green Bay in preparation for an upcoming hunt.

Brayden battled a serious liver disease and needed a live transplant.

In April, he was admitted to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee following a wrestling match he was in. The diagnosis was liver failure.

Within 2 weeks he received a “Miracle Transplant” from his nurse and spent approximately 40 days in the hospital.

James Auten, Brayden’s father, said he was thankful for the quick transplant.

“He had a really fast-moving virus, so we went in on April 26, the Children’s Hospital,” James Auten said. “He was on a transplant list by the next Sunday. So then I think we had to wait about a week and a half, and that’s when we had the transplant. He didn’t have much time past that.”

The shopping trip was paid for by a charity called Shot for Hope. The organization aims to send a child with a life-altering or life-threatening condition on a hunt of their dreams.