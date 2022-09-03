(WFRV) – Creator of the ‘Manitowoc Minute,’ and local social media star Charlie Berens has added another endeavor to his portfolio, a card game inspired by midwest yard sales.

The game, Card Sale, is described as a “comical mashup of Shark Tank, and a highly competitive neighborhood yard sale,” says the game’s co-creator Dane Schaefer.

An announcement to launch a Kickstarter campaign with the goal of producing the game Berens and Schaefer created was revealed on Thursday, and within 48 hours, it has successfully reached its goal of $11,700.

The Kickstarter campaign was set to run through the month of September, and will continue to do so with newly added goals above and beyond the initial benchmark for potential new features and improvements for ‘Card Sale.’

“This is all new to us, so we weren’t sure what to expect,” Berens said. “We’re really blown away and can’t thank supporters enough for helping us make Card Sale a reality.”

Backers of the Card Sale Kickstarter will receive a copy of the finished product, as well as other items related to the game.

For more information about Card Sale and the Kickstarter, click here, and then ‘keep ‘er movin’.’