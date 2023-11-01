(WFRV) – Ope didn’t see you there, I spose’ we should tell ya that Wisconsin comedian Charlie Berens has partnered up with Feeding American Eastern Wisconsin for its annual Food For the Holiday Campaign.

Throwing his very own twist on the campaign, Berens and Feeding America kicked off the campaign on November 1 to say nOPE to hunger.

Berens, known for his Manitowoc Minute and his hilariously accurate online portrayal of “Local Man,” brings a comedic charm and extreme reliability, combined with his love and compassion for the community, making the Milwaukee native the perfect spokesperson for the campaign.

“This holiday season, we ask that you consider wrapping a different kind of present by giving the gift of a warm holiday meal to someone in need,” said officials with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

Every dollar donated during Food for the Holiday will provide four healthy meals to families in Wisconsin.

“Be like Charlie Berens and show your Midwest nice by providing meals to your neighbors in need,” added Feeding American Eastern Wisconsin.

Those interested in donating can do so on Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin’s website. You can pledge as little as $1 and up to whatever you would like.

Shoppers at Pick ‘n Save will also have the chance to make a difference at the register. To do so, you can ask your cashier to round up your purchase in the check-out lane or self-scan, or you can drop off any non-perishable food items in the bin near the exit from November 5 through December 25.

To put it into perspective, $1.00 will provide four healthy meals to a neighbor in need, $10.00 will provide 40 meals to a child who is food insecure, and $50.00 will provide 200 meals to a family struggling to make ends meet. Your donation goes a long way.

For additional information, click here.