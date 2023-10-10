GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Resch Center announced Tuesday morning that fan-favorite, Wisconsin comedian Charlie Berens is bringing his “Good Old Fashioned Tour” to Green Bay.

According to a release, Berens is a New York Times Best Selling Author, an Emmy-winning journalist, and the creator of the Manitowoc Minute. He is reported to have been featured on Comedy Central, CBS, MTV News, and more while reaching a social media following of over 7.5 million.

Berens last performed in Green Bay with his “Midwest Survival Guide Tour” back in December of 2023. That tour alone sold over 150,000 tickets nationwide.

Berens is bringing the “Good Old Fashioned Tour” to the Resch Center on Saturday, April 27 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the show are set to go on sale Friday, October 13, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be bought on the Resch Center’s website, by phone at 800-8905-0071, or in person at the Ticket Star Box Office.