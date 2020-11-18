Charlie Brown holiday specials return to free TV: Here’s how to watch them

Local News

by: Chris Six

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: PBS

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Almost one month after CBS News reported that the Charlie Brown holiday specials will be exclusively on Apple TV+, Apple and PBS agreed to air two classic holiday specials ad-free.

According to a press release from PBS, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air on PBS and PBS KIDS on November 22, 2020, at 6:30 pm CT, and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air on PBS and PBS KIDS on December 13, 2020, at 6:30 pm CT.

The Thanksgiving special will start streaming on Apple TV+ on November 18, and the Christmas special will start streaming on December 4.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Wrightstown girls tip off new era, unprecedented season

High School Sports Xtra: Freedom's Genke & Johnson sign D1 letters of intent

FVA, other Northeast Wisconsin schools set to begin winter sports

High School Sports Xtra: Brillion holds on in final seconds for playoff win; updated brackets

Locker Room: Fan Zoom of the week

Xtra Point High School Football 11/13