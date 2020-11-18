SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Almost one month after CBS News reported that the Charlie Brown holiday specials will be exclusively on Apple TV+, Apple and PBS agreed to air two classic holiday specials ad-free.
According to a press release from PBS, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air on PBS and PBS KIDS on November 22, 2020, at 6:30 pm CT, and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air on PBS and PBS KIDS on December 13, 2020, at 6:30 pm CT.
The Thanksgiving special will start streaming on Apple TV+ on November 18, and the Christmas special will start streaming on December 4.
Latest Stories
- Wisconsin adds record number of new COVID-19 cases as governor extends mask mandate
- LIVE NOW: Wisconsin governor to declare new state of emergency, extend mask mandate
- Charlie Brown holiday specials return to free TV: Here’s how to watch them
- Wisconsin receives recount petition, clock to complete starts Thursday
- Minnesota to close bars, restaurants, gyms for 4 weeks