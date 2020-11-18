Charlie Brown holiday specials return to free TV: Here’s how to watch them

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Almost one month after CBS News reported that the Charlie Brown holiday specials will be exclusively on Apple TV+, Apple and PBS agreed to air two classic holiday specials ad-free.

According to a press release from PBS, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air on PBS and PBS KIDS on November 22, 2020, at 6:30 pm CT, and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air on PBS and PBS KIDS on December 13, 2020, at 6:30 pm CT.

Apple and PBS Team Up For Special Broadcast Airings of “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” More: https://t.co/l3ArSjHDVO pic.twitter.com/OAPDLM8Dh0 — PBS PressRoom (@PBSPressRoom) November 18, 2020

The Thanksgiving special will start streaming on Apple TV+ on November 18, and the Christmas special will start streaming on December 4.