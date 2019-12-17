Live Now
Charlie Knuth, Fox Cities boy suffering from rare skin disease, diagnosed with cancer

DARBOY, Wis. (WFRV) — A Fox Cities boy suffering from a rare and debilitating skin disease has now been diagnosed with cancer.

Thirteen-year-old Charlie Knuth was adopted by his parents after he was abandoned as a baby at a hospital.

READ: Charlie Knuth has surgery to save hands

He also has a little sister, Meili, who was abandoned at a Chinese orphanage and suffers from the same rare skin disease.

On Facebook, Charlie’s mother, Trisha, shared hat Charlie has now developed Lymphoma and must travel to Minnesota for treatment.

READ: Knuth’s in process of adopting child with EB

Efforts to raise money for his treatment are already being made, including at Monday’s Green Bay Packers autograph session at Lambeau Field.

Local 5 will continue to provide updates on Charlie’s battle with cancer as it becomes available.

