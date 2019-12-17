Charlie Knuth, Fox Cities boy suffering from rare skin disease, diagnosed with cancer

DARBOY, Wis. (WFRV) — A Fox Cities boy suffering from a rare and debilitating skin disease has now been diagnosed with cancer.
Thirteen-year-old Charlie Knuth was adopted by his parents after he was abandoned as a baby at a hospital.
He also has a little sister, Meili, who was abandoned at a Chinese orphanage and suffers from the same rare skin disease.
On Facebook, Charlie’s mother, Trisha, shared hat Charlie has now developed Lymphoma and must travel to Minnesota for treatment.
Efforts to raise money for his treatment are already being made, including at Monday’s Green Bay Packers autograph session at Lambeau Field.
