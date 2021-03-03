Charter initiative to bring broadband to over 140,000 Wisconsin homes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Charter Communications announced the plan to bring high-speed broadband to an estimated 143,000 Wisconsin homes and small businesses.

According to Charter, over $668 million will be invested in Wisconsin to help rural areas.

Charter provided two examples of rural northeast Wisconsin counties, Forest and Marinette. According to Charter, about one in three of Forest County’s more than 9,000 residents and Marinette County’s more than 40,000 residents lack access to high-speed broadband.

As a result of Charter’s investment, an FCC-estimated additional 5,736 homes and small businesses in Forest County and 13,978 in Marinette County will have access to the internet.

“The pandemic has highlighted the need for broadband availability and adoption and Charter is committed to furthering its efforts as part of the comprehensive solution needed to address these challenges and positively impact the local communities we serve,” says Tom Rutledge, Chairman and CEO of Charter Communications.