Charter initiative to bring broadband to over 140,000 Wisconsin homes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Charter Communications announced the plan to bring high-speed broadband to an estimated 143,000 Wisconsin homes and small businesses.

According to Charter, over $668 million will be invested in Wisconsin to help rural areas.

Charter provided two examples of rural northeast Wisconsin counties, Forest and Marinette. According to Charter, about one in three of Forest County’s more than 9,000 residents and Marinette County’s more than 40,000 residents lack access to high-speed broadband.

As a result of Charter’s investment, an FCC-estimated additional 5,736 homes and small businesses in Forest County and 13,978 in Marinette County will have access to the internet.

“The pandemic has highlighted the need for broadband availability and adoption and Charter is committed to furthering its efforts as part of the comprehensive solution needed to address these challenges and positively impact the local communities we serve,” says Tom Rutledge, Chairman and CEO of Charter Communications.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Family Ties: Close knit Lourdes Academy Knights eye state title

UW-Oshkosh men advance in high scoring affair

Sports Xtra: UW-Oshkosh's Fischer talks regular season, WIAC tournament

Gamblers drop weekend finale to Des Moines

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Recapping boys basketball sectionals, state brackets revealed