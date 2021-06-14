Chase Rice to perform at the Resch Plaza on July 30

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Friday, July 30, multi-platinum artist Chase Rice will play at the Resch Plaza at 7:15 p.m.

The gates will be open as early as 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are $49.00 for VIP General Admission (standing) and $39.00 for Plaza General Admission (standing). Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased at the Resch Centers Website.

At this event, there are no carry-ins allowed, and it will be rain or shine. Parking is available in the Lambeau Field Lot for $15.00.

