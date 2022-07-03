GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – You could hear a pin drop at the Oneida Casino on Saturday as the 45th annual Green Bay Open Chess Championship kicked off.

The long-standing event draws people from all over the state and demands absolute silence as the players make their moves.

However, not even the silence could stop the overpowering excitement swirling in the air.

Organizers shared that they were very happy to see the contestants playing in person once again after the COVID-19 pandemic limited person-to-person contact.

Video courtesy of Green Bay Open Chess Championship Assistant Director, Steven Erbach

The championship was founded in 1977 with the intention of becoming an event where chess players from all over can join together to celebrate the game.

“I decided that Green Bay needed a flagship event that would encompass a lot of chess players from all over,” shared Luke Ludwig, Chief Organizer/Director of the Green Bay Open Chess Championship.

The chess tournament will continue into Sunday at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.