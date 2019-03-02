Cheer, Dance Coach Arrested in Child Sex Sting Operation Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office [ + - ] Video Video

MANITOWOC, Wis.(WFRV) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of a cheer and dance coach following a child sex sting operation. 29-year-old Eric J. Fisher was taken into custody on Wednesday after allegedly meeting with an investigator, posing as a teenage girl.

Officials with the Sheriff's Office say the investigation started when the girl approached her school resource officer at Lincoln High School. Police then began exchanging messages with Fisher under the guise of the girl's account.

"Some of the details of those messages were very disturbing, to say the least," Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig said.

Charges will be referred to the Manitowoc County District Attorney against Fisher and include attempting to expose a child to harmful material and using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime. Investigators say they are actively searching for any other possible victims.

"We have had a couple reports since we did our press release press release so we're investigating those. Obviously, it's still an active investigation," Sheriff Hartwig said.

Fisher is being held in the Manitowoc County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

He is due back in court Monday, March fourth for his initial appearance.

If anyone has any other information on this incident, please contact the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office at (920) 683-5011 or you can remain anonymous by calling Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466.