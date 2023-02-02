Termination of Employment on an office desk.

PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from a Wisconsin cheese company stating its intention to permanently close its manufacturing plant, affecting over 100 workers.

Ohio-based Biery Cheese Company, which owns a manufacturing plant in Plover, Wisconsin, will be shutting down its Wisconsin plant, laying off 104 total workers.

The facility in Plover will be fully and permanently closed between April 2, 2023, and May 30, 2023. No positions in Plover will be eliminated before the full-plant closure date, so bumping rights will not apply in this scenario.

Biery Cheese Company’s Wisconsin plant featured a 50,000-square-foot production space with features such as Kosher-certified production, ERP and WMS biosecurity controls, and FSMA compliant.

Anybody requesting further information can contact Biery Cheese Company’s Director of Human Resources, Natalie Seesan, at 330-875-3381 extension #3011.

No further information was provided.