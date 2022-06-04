LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Hardly anything is more synonymous with Wisconsin than cheese. So what better time for a cheese festival than during National Dairy Month.

In June, the first weekend brings Little Chute’s 34th annual Great Wisconsin Cheese Festival. The festival will be held right along the Fox River at Doyle Park in Little Chute, from June 3-5.

The Great Wisconsin Cheese Festival has something for people of all ages, from live music, amusement rides, and plenty of cheese to go around.

Admission is just $5 and only $3 for kids ages 4 to 12, admission is free on Sunday.

Proceeds from the festival are donated back to the community with beneficiaries such as the four Little Chute schools, Fox Valley Metro Police Department, Little Chute Fire Department, Little Chute Park & Recreation Department, local food pantries, the Outagamie County 4-H, and many more.

Since the festival began 33 years ago in 1988, over $1.5 million has been donated.

Activities include:

Live music

Food

Amusement rides

Petting zoo

Parade

Cheese sampling

Cheese curd eating contest

Cheese carving

For more information on the Great Wisconsin Cheese Festival, click here.